The Supreme Court has dismissed an injunction application seeking to halt ongoing works on the land earmarked to house the National Cathedral.

The application brought by a businessman, one Jonathan Holm, requested that the construction should be put on hold till the substantive case was heard.

Mr Holm had already sued the government over the National Cathedral project seeking a declaration that the land designated by the President for the construction of the Cathedral was compulsorily acquired solely for residential purposes for public officers.

According to the lawyer of the plaintiff, Bright Akwetey, this will prevent any cost to the state in the situation where the court rules in favour of his client.

But the apex court, presided over by the Chief Justice Anin Yeboah, dismissed the application stating that provisions have been made by law to deal with such events.

Before this suit, a member of the Convention People’s Party’s (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh, unsuccessfully sued the government over the project, seeking the court’s intervention to halt the construction.

He argued that the state needed to remain secular, keeping away from religious affairs.

Construction work for the National Cathedral is expected to begin by March 6, 2020.

The government announced plans to construct the cathedral to serve as a national non-denominational Christian worship centre for Ghana.

Nine justices of the Court of Appeal as well as other judicial staff occupying bungalows around the site earmarked for the project were asked to vacate to make way for the construction of the 5,000-seater capacity facility.

They are to move into temporary residential buildings pending the construction of some 21 new bungalows on the Second Circular Road – Cantonments in Accra.