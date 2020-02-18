The Supreme Court has set April 29, 2020, to deliver its ruling in the case challenging the eligibility of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor.

This follows a suit brought before the Supreme Court by former Deputy Attorney General, Dr.Dominic Ayine.

Dr Ayine in his suit argued that by a true and proper interpretation of Articles 190(1)(d), 199(1), 199(4), and 295 of the 1992 Constitution, the retirement age of all holders of public offices created pursuant to Article 190 (1)(d) is 60 years old, and not beyond 65 years-old.

He further argued that by reason of Mr Amidu’s age (66 years at the time), he is not qualified or eligible to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor under section 13(3) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2018 (Act 959).

In the course of the suit, the Supreme Court struck out Martin Amidu, as a defendant in the case.

According to the court, Mr Amidu was not a proper party to the case as the position in question was one which falls under Article 88 of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court said, per the constitution, the Attorney General is required to represent public officials sued as a result of their office.

Mr. Amidu expressed his displeasure with this course of events saying he would have done a better job in defending himself in the case than the Attorney General or any other lawyer.