A notorious armed robber, Mohammed Buzu, aged 29, has been arrested at his hideout at Kwame Nkrumah Circle by Accra Regional Criminal Investigation Department Officers.

A statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Spt. Sheilla Abayie-Buckman disclosed that the suspect was arrested “in connection with breaking into the residence of the IMF Country Director, stealing from the residence of the Ambassador of Kuwait to Ghana and also from the residence of a Lebanese businessman in Ghana.”

Two of Mohammed Buzu’s accomplices, Kenneth Antwi and Baffour Adjei Gyimah, have also been arrested.

The two accomplices are believed to be “connected to other crimes committed at residences at Cantonments and North Ridge, both at Accra and other similar areas.”

All three suspects have been remanded into police custody.

Pictures of the suspects have been published to enable victims of crimes committed by the suspects to call the investigative team on 0242814863 or via toll-free numbers 18555, 191 and 112.

