Fredrick Ayisi, the 21-year-old student of Ghana National College who is alleged to have raped a fellow student has been remanded.

The suspect was today, Friday, February 28, 2020, arraigned at the Cape Coast District Magistrate Court 2 to answer to charges of rape.

The court, presided over by her worship Gloria Mensah Bonsu remanded him into police custody to reappear on March 13, 2020.

Management of the Ghana National College reported the form-three suspect to the police on February 24, leading to his arrest the same day.

According to the Central Regional Police Command, the alleged rape took place on February 15, 2020.

Police sources say the suspect, who is a step-son of Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Barbara Ayisi, allegedly lured the victim, a form one student of the same school to his house and raped her.

The Central Regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) advised the school to take the victim through counselling while they issue a medical form to the victim to be examined at the hospital.