The Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, has told the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, that his outfit is not responsible for the list of beneficiaries of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) captured in its performance audit report.

Mr. Domelevo instead urged Mr. Nyarko to take up any grievances he had with GETFund.

He noted in a letter to the legislator that “every information or name that is contained in the performance audit report on GETFund came from GETFund, the audited entity.”

Mr. Domelevo also said his office had “no malice or bias towards any individuals named as a beneficiary from GETFund in our audit report.”

The Akim Swedru legislator on Monday threatened to sue the Auditor-General if he did not retract his name from the list of beneficiaries of the GETFund scholarship.

He claimed he never benefitted from a GETFund scholarship to study abroad.

Find below Mr. Domelevo’s letter