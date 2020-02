Teachers in Old Akrade Basic School in the Eastern Region are forced to contribute money to feed some of their pupils who are not able to pay a daily feeding fee of 1 Ghana Cedi.

The Old Akrade Community is mainly an agrarian community. Years ago it was booming with the business until the removal of the pontoon from the area in 2015. The worst-hit in the community is the Old Akrade basic school whose pupils are not able to afford just 1 cedi for meals forcing teachers to intervene.