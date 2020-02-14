The National Road Safety Authority is appealing to Telecommunication Networks to as part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities develop short codes that would enable road users to promptly notify authorities on indiscipline on the road.

Speaking to Citi News at the sideline of a stakeholder discussion based on Changing Road User’s behavior in Ghana, the Board Chair of the National Road Safety Authority, Rev. Ismailia Awudu said, this would be another avenue to check activities on the road as far as road safety is concern.

“Mobile telecommunication companies should be on board to support this whole effort of reducing crashes. They should come out with common platform and support the initiative where passengers, drivers can report when there is any infraction or incident through a short code as their social Corporate Responsibility.”

“When these things are in place, the driver knows that when I misbehave, there is a common code, there is a reporting centre and it would conscientize them to be responsible. Just like the police would also be responsible on the road because they are aware someone can take a picture and send to their superiors over misconduct,” Rev. Awudu added.

This follows its new mandate to go beyond campaigning to holding institutions and individuals accountable for inappropriate behaviours on the road as part of its “Arrive Safe Campaign”.