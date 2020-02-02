At least six people are feared dead in a road crash involving a sprinter bus a saloon car on the Accra-Tema motorway on Sunday morning.

Eyewitnesses say both vehicles were heading towards Tema when the accident occurred.

According to them, one of the tyres of the sprinter bus burst and the driver lost control of the steering wheel hitting the saloon car in the process.

The only person onboard the saloon car is said to have escaped unhurt.

The victims of the accident were said to have been rushed to the Tema General hospital by the police patrol team in KIA trucks as no ambulances were available, eyewitnesses said.

“The red car was in front of the trotro, the trotro burst one of its tyres and was trying to control the car but a few moments later he lost total control of the car and hit the red car that was beside it. The red car went into the gully between the two motorways. The trotro, on the other hand, somersaulted about three or four times before landing inside the bush on the side of the road. So, I got down and checked on the guy in the red car and realized he had survived so we asked him to go to the hospital. Some onlookers came and tried to pull people out of the tro-tro which was in the bush. We realized that about six people had died but I cannot give a proper account of the number of those that got injured, but it was very serious,” an eyewitness said.

Another eyewitness said “I presume the driver of the sprinter bus panicked a bit when he burst one of his tires which led to him crashing into the saloon car in front of him. Some officials of the police MTTD showed about 10 minutes after I got to the scene and they carried the injured and those who were feared dead unto a KIA truck. A lady who was on board another bus identified one of the victims as her sister so she was asked to pack the belongings of the victim and have them taken to the hospital.”

Five dead, many injured in crash on Accra-Takoradi road

A similar accident occurred at Gomoa Antseadze, in the Central Region on Saturday [February 1, 2019] in which five persons lost their lives with about 15 others in critical condition after an articulated truck, with registration number AS 8726-10, collided with a Toyota Minibus with registration number GX 3045-18.

The Minibus was on its way to Accra from Takoradi, while the truck was heading in the opposite direction towards Takoradi.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to Citi News said the truck wrongly overtook a vehicle ahead of it and veered into the path of the oncoming minibus, resulting in a head-on collision.