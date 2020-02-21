Three persons are seeking to unseat Charles Binipom Bintim, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Saboba constituency in the Northern Region in the upcoming New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries.

NPP will hold its parliamentary primaries on April 25, 2020.

Among the three aspirants seeking to unseat the incumbent MP is Jawol Binampadam Abraham, the current Managing Director at Ghana Supply Company.

Mr. Jawol had contested the constituency primaries on three consecutive times losing to the incumbent.

He is hoping to snatch the seat this time around.

Emmanuel Mawanye Kotin, a Security Analyst who is also the Founder and Executive Director of the African Centre for Security and Counter-Terrorism, who came to the limelight around 2008 to contest the incumbent is back in the race, eager to floor Charles Bintin.

Mr. Kotin’s come back is not surprising to most constituents as it was much anticipated.

Also in the race is a 36-year-old teacher, Banabas Kayil, who is making his first appearance.

He believes that a new leader will certainly emerge.

The Saboba constituency since 1992 has been noted as an NDC stronghold following the pattern of elections.

It has seen three candidates from the National Democratic Congress sweeping the votes to occupy the parliamentary seat.

Moses M. Bukari was the first NDC candidate to have become MP for the constituency from January 1993 to January 1997.

He handed the bottom to Najon Bilijo who stood for a term as Charles Bintin of the New Patriotic Party defeated NDC’s Bilijo to occupy the seat in 2004.

Charles Bintin could not maintain the seat and slip power to Bukari Nikpe Joseph of the NDC in 2008.

He polled 10,331 votes to beat Charles Bintin of the NPP who had 8,944 votes.

Nikpe retained the seat in the 2012 election winning by a slim margin to get a second term.

The NPP’s tenacious Charles Bintin made a strong come back in 2016 and emerged victorious in a keen contest.

As Ghana prepares for its Presidential and Parliamentary elections on December 7, 2020, the various political parties are seeking to win majority seats in Parliament.

The Saboba constituency will be an interesting area to watch out for.

But for now the hurdle for the NPP is to elect a candidate who is capable of retaining the seat for the party.