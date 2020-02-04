Takoradi Technical University, in partnership with ConstructPRO Innovations, has cut the sod for the construction of a US$5 million multipurpose hostel.

The project is aimed at helping to reduce the accommodation challenges facing the university.

The Modular Hostel Unit facility will provide accommodation for 3,250 students in order to reduce the accommodation deficit on the University Campus.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere-Darko Mensah, expressed gratitude to the University Management and ConstructPRO Innovations for their commitment to complement government’s resolve to provide such facilities to make teaching and learning on campus more feasible.

“It is commendable that the University Management accepted such innovation on their campus which shows a sense of leadership when it comes to novelty and innovation. I thank you for taking the lead and providing a solution to alleviate the burden on the government. I am optimistic that the success of the Free SHS Policy, especially in the Western Region, which has doubled enrollment from 13,000 to 27,000 clearly demonstrates that there will be pressure on TTU this year to admit more students, for which this project is timely,” he said.

Highlighting the trickling benefits of the project for the University community, the Vice-Chancellor, Rev. Prof John Frank Eshun said the commencement of the project is very timely as the completion of the project will help reduce the accommodation challenge on campus.

“The completion of this project will help the University reduce students’ accommodation deficit of about 11,000 to 7,000. The University’s vision to give its students a decent and fitting accommodation to enhance dexterous learning is what led us to seek investors such as ConstructPRO Innovations to assist in achieving their vision.”

Professor Eshun, however, pledged the support of management and the university community to the contractors in order to foster completion of the project on schedule.

“It is my prayer that this would not be a nine-day wonder as a lot of people come to make promises and leave without accomplishing it, but that this project will speed up for the facility to be effectively utilized by the university,” he concluded.

On his part, the Chief Executive of ConstructPRO Innovations, Ernest Amissah, was full of praise that the project has finally become a reality.

He said the facility would be equipped with modern technology making it sustainable and solar-powered (off-grid).

“The project would include an amenity centre, made up of a health centre, cafeteria, library, supermarket, spaces for commercial activities as well as recreational centres to enhance student’s activities on campus.”

He further stated that Takoradi Technical University is privileged to be the first University in Ghana to have such an ultra-modern facility.

Mr. Amissah was optimistic that the two-year project will be completed as scheduled to give the students a decent accommodation for sound academic activities.

Present at the sod-cutting ceremony were the Pro-Vice-Chancellor, the Registrar, Director of Finance, Deans, Heads of Department, staff and students.