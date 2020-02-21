Tullow Ghana has announced the commissioning of a new sustainable kindergarten project in Punpunie in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

The facility is a two-classroom block, which includes a playground, a canteen and restrooms. The facility was designed and constructed in partnership with Sabre Educational Trust, using sustainable materials.

This is the 10th of 12 facilities Tullow has committed to providing in the seven coastal districts of the Western Region, under the Company’s socio-economic development strategy. Teachers for the facility have received training to build educational capacity by promoting skills development in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, (STEM) at the basic level.

Tullow Ghana is optimistic that the sustainable kindergarten project will boost interest in STEM among the over 400 beneficiary children over the next five years.

Cynthia Lumor, Corporate Affairs Director at Tullow Ghana, said: “We believe education is the bedrock of every strong society, that is why we support education right from kindergarten to tertiary levels.”

Tullow will provide the remaining 2 kindergartens by the end of 2020, bringing the total number to 12 kindergartens provided with Tullow’s support.