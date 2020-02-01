A man is in the grips of the Garu District Police Command for attempting to bribe the police with an amount of GHc 6,540 for a theft case to be dropped against two of his partners.

According to reports by the police, the first suspect, Amadu Yakubu was arrested on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in connection with a missing motorbike. A search in his room let to the retrieval of three unregistered motorbikes, all suspected to have stolen.

During an interrogation by the Police, the suspect, named Wudu Mohammed as his accomplice.

Wudu Mohammed was subsequently arrested for dishonestly receiving and selling the stolen motorbikes.

While investigations were still ongoing, one Kofi Awuni approached the police with an amount of Ghc6,540.00, requesting that the police discontinue the case brought against the suspects.

A press statement from the Upper East Regional Command of the Ghana Police service indicated that the said amount was being retained as an exhibit of evidence.

The statement also said the suspects were arraigned before court on Friday, January 31, 2020.

The statement further cautioned the public to desist from attempting to offer bribes to the police since it was a punishable crime to do so, adding that anybody with information that could be helpful in prosecuting the matter should reach out to the police.

