The Upper East Regional Police has arrested a suspect with links to robbery, rape and murder cases in Koforidua.

The suspect, Pius Anuduabil, had been on the police wanted list for the past two years.

“He is currently in custody at the Upper East Regional Police Command as plans are underway to transport him to Accra for further investigations,” a statement from police said.

The statement also noted that residents of Fumbisi, where the suspect is from, were pivotal in the arrest.

“The Upper East Regional Police Command wishes to extend its sincere gratitude to the residents of Fumbusi for their cooperation and assistance leading to the maintenance of law and order in the entire Sandema District.”

Find below the full statement