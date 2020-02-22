The Central Regional Police Command says it is collaborating with the management of the University of Cape Coast to identify and arrest students who were involved in a violent clash on campus leading to the destruction of properties.

“The Central Regional Police is collaborating with the Police to identify and arrest some students who were involved in the violent clash,” the Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Oppong told Citi News.

According to the Command, it had information in the early hours of Saturday morning that students of Oguaa hall and ATL hall were engaging in a fight where they burnt two motorbikes and threw stones at each other causing considerable damage to properties of both halls.

“We had information that there was a fight between Oguaa hall students and ATL hall students where they threw stones at each other causing damage to properties but we managed to put that situation under control,” DSP Irene Oppong added.

She further noted that police intervention helped to put the situation under control.

Four students also sustained various degrees of injury during the violence. They have also been discharged from the hospital.

Earlier on Saturday, management of the University in a press statement signed by the Registrar condemned the violent act and promised to collaborate with the Police to make sure the perpetrators are brought to book.