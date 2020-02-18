Two senior lecturers of the University of Ghana who are facing disciplinary action over a sex for grade scandal say they accept the punitive measures taken by the University although they believe it is too harsh.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Butakor were slapped with six months and four months’ suspension without pay respectively by the University of Ghana Senior Members’ Disciplinary Committee following the completion of a hearing of the matter.

The two are additionally are expected to be trained on the University’s sexual misconduct policy after which they will resume their posts based on a “positive assessment”

They will also be subjected to an annual assessment for a five year period.