The Ministry of Education has announced a limited placement for the 2018 batch of graduate teacher trainees who have not been posted.

Some members of the group were arrested in January by the Ministries Police for illegally picketing at the premises of the Ghana Education Service to demand postings.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Ekow Vincent Assafuah said his outfit is also working to get financial clearance for the teachers.

“As we speak, the Ghana Education Service is working tirelessly to get financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance to do a limited replacement for these teachers.”

He further indicated that without the clearance from the Finance Ministry, the teachers cannot be posted or engaged.

“Without the financial clearance, we cannot do anything about it,” he said.

The PRO also explained why these teachers were not posted during the initial posting as of 1st November 2020.

“These may be students who must have just qualified from the national teaching council or these are students as at 1st November 2019 when we were having the posting at the GES headquarters did not meet the requisite fundamentals the teacher who needs to be engaged in this country is concerned. So if that was the case, there was no way we could have engaged them.”

Teacher trainees continue to demand posting after arrest

On January 9th, 2020, some graduate trainee teachers representing over 3,000 teacher trainees picketed at the Ghana Education Service to demand postings.

Some members of the group were arrested for illegally picketing at the premises of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to demand postings.

The teachers who claim to be part of the 2018 batch of graduates from diverse teacher training institutions say they are yet to be employed.

Some of the graduate teacher trainees have appealed to the government to post them to institutions around the country.