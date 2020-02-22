The University of Ghana has dedicated three of its bungalows to serve as isolation centres when suspected cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are detected.

The University in a notice said the move is part of detection and diagnosis containment actions it is undertaking amidst the outbreak.

“UG has allocated three (3) bungalows for quarantining of suspected cases… Students and staff coming from China and those with travel history will be screened at the hospital and student clinics.”

“All confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection will be transferred to Ridge Hospital immediately,” the university said in the notice.

The university said it has formed a Joint Emergency Response Team (UG ERT) with personnel from its health services department and the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research to detect, diagnose and contain any possible outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

It said it has increased awareness of the disease with the display of awareness information and distribution of leaflets and posters to educate students and staff on preventive and reporting procedures in the university community.

No case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Ghana yet but health authorities in the country have announced a national plan for prevention and containment of the virus should a case be confirmed.

15 suspected coronavirus cases turn negative

The Health Ministry earlier this month indicated that the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research had so far investigated 15 suspected coronavirus cases, which had all proven negative.

The disease has been reported in over 28 countries and territories worldwide with most of the cases reported at Wuhan in the Hubei Province in China.

Read the University of Ghana’s full notice below: