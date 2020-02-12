A high court has granted bail to the founder of the now-defunct UT Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng and five others facing trial.

They have been charged with various offences such as fraudulent breach of trust, the deceit of a public officer, fabrication of evidence among others.

The five others are; Johnson Pandit Asiama, Raymond Amanfu, UT Holdings Ltd., Catherine Johnson and Robert Kwesi Armah.

Johnson Pandit Asiama was the 2nd Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BOG) between May 2016 and December 2017.

Raymond Amanfu was the Head of Banking Supervision Department (BSD) at BOG from 2014 to October 2017.

UT Holdings Limited is a holding company which held shares in UT Bank Ghana Limited (UT).

Apart from Johnson Asiama, who was granted a self recognizance bail, and Catherine Johnson, all other accused persons were given the bail in the tune of GHS60 million with two sureties to be justified.

Catherine Johnson was granted GHS20 million bail with two sureties to be justified.

The court further added that all the accused persons must deposit their passport at the registry.