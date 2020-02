Vegetable farmers in the Tano North and South Municipalities of the Ahafo Region are lamenting the influx of adulterated and harmful agro-chemicals.

The affected communities of Techimantia, Derma, Bechem, Duanyaw-Nkwanta and others, say the situation is impacting negatively on vegetable production, as farmers continue to record low yield. Hence they are calling on the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to intervene.