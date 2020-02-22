21-year-old Nana Ansong has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for robbery and causing harm.

The convict attempted to steal an iPhone 6s plus valued at GH¢1,650.00 from a shop at Adabraka in Accra. In the process, he slashed the neck of the shop attendant but was then apprehended by eyewitnesses.

CCTV footage of the incident was shared on Facebook by the owner of the shop, Alfred Boye.

At the time, he announced that the shop would be closed for that week due to the incident.

Watch the video below:

So this morning the adabraka branch which I had a sales girl working for me was attacked as early as 9:09am the guy demanded for a 6splus then later said 6s then now later said IPhone 7. As my sales girl went to take the phone he held her and cut her throat and finger, lucky the wound didn’t go deep, we rushed her to the hospital. The theif was cought and will be facing the law soon. So because of this the adabraka branch will be closed this week and we hope to open by Monday. Kindly say a prayer to my trusted sales girl who’s more like a daughter to me. Y’all have a wonderful night. #igoodsgh Posted by Alfred Boye on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

“[The suspect was] put before Circuit Court 1. On 19th February, 2020, the court presided over by Mrs. Afia Owusuwaa Appiah on charges of robbery and causing harm. He pleaded guilty to both counts and convicted 15 years imprisonment for robbery and 5 years for causing harm respectively. Sentence to run concurrently.”

The convict is to serve the term at the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons.