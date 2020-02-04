The protest by the Inter-Party Resistance Against the New Voter Register briefly turned chaotic as protestors tried to force their way past police in front of the Jubilee House.

The protestors, who were marching from Kawkudi Park to the 37 roundabout, were stopped by police at a barricade around the entrance of the seat of the Presidency.

But the protestors reportedly forced their way through and pushed down the barricade to allow them to move in front of the Jubilee House.

The protestors were eventually able to present a petition to the presidency.

The petition was presented by the People’s National Congress Chairman, Bernard Monah; the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

It was received by Kwaku Afriyie, a Minister of State at the Presidency.

The protestors were seen to be moving at snail’s pace disrupting traffic during their march to the 37 roundabouts which took over an hour instead of about 30 minutes.

From the 37 roundabout, the protestors are expected to march to the Electoral Commission headquarters in Accra.

Some of the protestors threatened to picket at the commission’s headquarters overnight to drum home their demands.

The group has already held a protest in Tamale dubbed “Tikusayi demo” and another one in Kumasi known as the “Yennpini demo.”

The group resumed its suspended protest last week after the EC announced a date for the compilation of a new register, despite a planned meeting with the EC’s Eminent Advisory Committee.