Liverpool’s unbeaten run this season in the Premier League is over.

Watford were the surprising victors on Saturday night and completely deserved it.

The 3-0 win for the Hornets was emphatic and astonishing, considering the fact that Liverpool put out a near full-strength side.

But Watford, desperate for a win to save their faltering season did not sit back, going at the would-be Premier League champions right from the off.

The home side had the better chances in the first half, peppering the Liverpool penalty area.

That momentum threatened to be ended after star player Gerard Delofeu was stretchered off with a nasty injury.

However, that injury seemed to spur them on even more.

Right at the end of the half, captain Troy Deeney should have put Watford ahead but good saves from Alisson, whose mistake had led to the chance, kept the game goalless at the break.

Klopp’s usually dominant Reds had only one shot in that half.

After the break, Watford kept up the intensity with Ismaila Sarr, the main protagonist.

He almost found the opener but his effort was tipped over by Alisson.

Sarr got his goal eventually, after a throw in found its way to Doucoure who passed to the Senegalese player.

He did not miss.

Six minutes later, Sarr claimed his second when a ball from the touchline from Deeney picked out Sarr who was through on goal.

The Senegalese chipped Alisson, sending the home fans and players into delirium.

Liverpool’s play was far from its usual sleek self, with an error-ridden display from most of their players.

And it was a mistake from one of their star players this season, Trent Alexander-Arnold that led to Watford’s third.

A stray pass from the right-back went straight to Sarr in the Red’s box.

With Alisson bearing down on him, Sarr passed to Deeney whose shot evaded the defender and hit the back of the net.

The remaining minutes of the match flew by like a blur but Watford should have scored a fourth when Sarr was put through yet again.

3-0 was how it ended, though, a result that will send shockwaves around not just the Premier League but the rest of Europe as well.

Klopp’s Red army, who had roared past almost all opponents in the league this season, had finally been humbled.

Arsenal’s invincible record was safe; the seemingly unbeatable Reds had gone down with a whimper.