The Ministry of Sanitation has said it has no direct relationship with the operations of the Ghana First Company Limited as alleged by the First Contractors Association.

The group accused the Ministry of endorsing the activities of Ghana First Company Limited who awarded them contracts to construct toilet facilities across the country without payment.

Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Nelson Akatey told Citi News the Ministry has no connection with the Ghana First Company Limited.

“The Ministry has no direct relationship with them and they are supposed to source their own funds and liaise with the assembly for the thing to take off.

The only thing I did was, the number of graduates came to brief the Ministry about the project they intended doing.”

Background

The Ghana First Company Limited, under a Public-Private Partnership with the government, is constructing 10,000 units of modern automated toilet facilities across all Metropolitan, Municipal and Districts around the country in a Clean Ghana project. The company subsequently engaged other contractors to work on the project in order to meet project timelines.

The contractors, who claim to have paid two percent of the contract sum before getting the deals in 2017, say they are yet to be paid by the company.

The First Contractors Association is asking the government to come clear on its arrangement with Ghana First Company Limited to award a contract for the construction of toilet facilities across the country under the Clean Ghana project.