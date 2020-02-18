Four suspects have been remanded into police custody by the Weija District Court for allegedly defiling and abducting two teenagers at Kasoa in the Central Region.

All suspects who are expected to reappear at the court on 27th February 2020 pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The four, Benjamin Mensah, Vincent Avi, Samuel Otoo and Kingsley Chidi were arrested after they allegedly held their two victims who are teenagers hostage and assaulted them sexually.

Giving details of the arrest, the Accra Regional Police PRO, DSP Effia Tenge said an operation by a joint police team from Gbawe Lafa and Nyanyano District Commands led to the arrest of the suspects at Kasoa.

“A report was made to the Odorkor Police on the 8th of February by the parents of the two missings teenagers who left for school and never returned. It was established that on 7th February 2020, at about 6:50 am, both victims left their respective homes for school at Mallam. While school was in session, victims left school unceremoniously around 11 am to meet one Seth and Senior now at large at Marchathy Hill. Both suspects had sexual intercourse with the victims and later left them to their fate. Later that day, a Senior brother to one of the victims spotted them in a desperate situation on his way back home at Mallam junction and questioned them as to why they were loitering about during school hours.”

“They were unable to come up with tangible reasons and for fear of being reprimanded they absconded and sought refuge at Gomoa Nyanyano near Kasoa in the Central Region. On the 13th of February, an aunt to one of the victims received a telephone call from one Samuel Otoo to the effect that the victims were lodging at his end and requested for some clothes and money for their upkeep since the girls had intentions of spending about a month with them. Luck eluded them on the 14th of February, 2020 around 10:30 pm when a joint operation between the Gbawe Lafa Police and Nyanyano led to the arrest of all four suspects.”

Police in the country have been on high alert on issues about kidnapping following the news of the abduction of the four Takoradi girls.

That issue has dominated news headlines in the country since November 2018 and reached a peak when the Police indicated that DNA tests conducted on the human remains found in a septic tank behind the home of a suspect proved to be that of the girls.

The police have however assured the public that it is on top of issues.