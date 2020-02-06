Residents of Weija-Gbawe in Accra have raised concerns over activities of an abattoir in the community.

According to the residents, the stench which emanates from the abattoir makes living in the area unbearable.

During a visit by Citi News, the residents complained that they are on the verge of giving up as no stringent measures are being taken to salvage the situation.

In the vicinity is a preparatory and Junior high school with about 400 pupils.

The assistant headteacher of the school, Godwin Aninkorah who spoke to Citi News said the situation often affects academic work.

The residents further complained that several attempts to get the Municipal Assembly and traditional rulers to address the situation have yielded no positive results.

Meanwhile, the MCE for the Weija-Gbawe Municipality, Patrick Kumor, in an interview with Citi News said the assembly is constructing a new abattoir to transfer those in the community so the residents will be relieved.

