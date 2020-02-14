The Sekyere East District Police Command has affirmed its commitment to remain apolitical, while ensuing professionalism in the discharge of its duties before, during and after the 2020 general election.

Superintendent Asare Bediako, the District Police Commander, said the police would fairly discharge its mandate without any bias to any political party, to ensure a level playing field for all the parties.

He said regardless of political affiliation, religious background, economic status and gender, every person or group of people, would be given protection in the interest of peace and stability.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Effiduase in the District, the Police Commander emphasised the need for the public to abide by the rules and regulations governing the elections to avoid electoral violations, saying that, the police would not countenance any such indiscipline.

He said in as much as the police service was committed to safeguarding the electoral process including; the provision of security for the citizenry, it would be firm in dealing with all kinds of infractions dispassionately, vowing to deal with potential troublemakers.

“Bias-based policing would be worth it for any of us – whether the Police or the citizenry, since this will elicit mistrust from the public as well as result in violence from the various political parties, among others”, he noted.

“It is necessary for us to win the trust of the public as indicated in our motto “Service with Integrity”, which is not just by words, but by strong actions of dedicated and professional service”, the Police Commander added.

Superintendent Bediako said the Police Service was collaborating with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) across the country, especially at the local level to educate the public ahead of the elections to forestall electoral violence.

“Currently, we are also working assiduously with the Local Inter-Party Committee and Election Taskforce to ensure trust, peace, and security among the political parties, stakeholders and public at large”, he added.

The Police Commander urged the youth not to allow themselves to be exploited by self-serving politicians to engage in conflicts and crimes during the election and campaigning periods.

He called on stakeholders such as the traditional councils, religious bodies, civil societies, and non-governmental organisations and development partners to play their respective roles effectively to complement efforts of the Police in maintaining law and order.