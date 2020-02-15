President Nana Akufo-Addo says government is concerned about the deplorable conditions in Ghana’s prisons.

The grim conditions in Ghana’s prisons have been condemned by observers as dehumanizing.

However the President Akufo-Addo said government will soon roll out a program aimed at decongesting the prisons.

He made the remark at a meeting with the leadership of Amnesty International Ghana.

“The conditions in our prisons have for some time not been acceptable. The building of more prisons which is the solution always goes back to the issue of the treasury and what is available but nevertheless it is something that should be addressed.

“The Interior Minister said he has heard you and I have no doubt that he agrees with you as I do and we ought to do something to improve the conditions and particularly in dealing with the issue of overcrowding in our prisons.”

Gov’t working to improve healthcare in prisons – Bawumia

Government in Octover 2019 indicated that it is collaborating with the Ghana Health Service and other stakeholders to improve health systems in Ghana’s prisons.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who disclosed this said in line with this programme, over forty (40) medical personnel had been posted to various prison establishments, while a national policy had also been launched to register all inmates onto the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Vice President Bawumia, who made the disclosure at the Graduation Parade of Officer Cadet Course Intake 26 of the Ghana Prisons Service added that all prison infirmaries are to be accredited to receive national health insurance claims soon.