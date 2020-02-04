Scores of residents at Mensahkrom in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region have been rendered homeless after 15 houses were burned.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Mustapha Musah, the Assembly Member for the Buorku Electoral Area in the municipality told Citi News “all their properties were burned. They couldn’t even save a pin.”

“As I am speaking, they have complained that almost GHS10,000 has been burned in addition to their property.”

The residents made calls to the fire service station at Wenchi but the personnel were attending to another distress call.

The residents’ attempts to bring the fire under control also faced some difficulties.

“[There is] no water in the community so we found it very difficult to quench the fire,” he explained.

Some officers from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are expected to visit the village later today [Tuesday], according to Mr. Musah.