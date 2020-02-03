The Minister of State in Charge of Public Procurement, Sarah Adwoa Safo, says her outfit is putting together a workable plan to help reduce to the barest minimum procurement infractions at various Municipal, Metropolitan and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The move, she says, will largely rely on education and training for all procurement officers at the named institutions.

According to the Auditor-General’s 2018 report, financial infractions at the various government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) cost the country in excess of GHS5.1 billion, the highest since 2014.

The report also said poor financial discipline permeates all the MDAs, a situation that has resulted in the huge leakage of funds from the country’s public purse.

Speaking to Citi News on the matter, Sarah Adwoa Safo indicated that her outfit has taken steps to make sure that laid down procurement modalities are adhered to.

“We’ll work very hard with the PPA [Public Procurement Authority] as well to ensure that the infractions are reduced; in terms of training, education, sensitization and also ensure that indeed, the right rules and processes are followed in line with what our Act specifies,” she said.