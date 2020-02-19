Authorities at the New Juaben North Municipal Assembly have heaped praises on personnel of the Nation Builders Corp (NABCo) who were posted to the municipality.

According to the Municipal Chief Executive Officer, Madam Comfort Asante, personnel who were posted to the Assembly to work especially those at the revenue collection have helped to improve the assembly’s annual revenue since joining a year ago.

In 2019, the Assembly realized 94.05 percent in its revenue performance a sharp increase in the 67 percent it raised in 2018 and according to authorities at the assembly is as a result of the hard work of the NABCo personnel posted to the revenue unit.

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer who made this known to the media during a meet the press encounter called on the general public to support all government initiatives to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.

“I must say we as an assembly are happy because we have been able to increase our revenue generation over the last year. We were able to achieve this feat with the help of personnel from NABCo who were posted to the revenue department of the assembly. They come to work as early as possible, leave to various designations to collect revenue for the assembly and retire home late and I must say their hard work has been beneficial to the assembly making us increase our revenue,” she said.

“It is now obvious that the Nation Builders Corps which was introduced by the President has been very rewarding to both beneficiaries and institutions they are working in because here in New Juaben North crime rate has decreased because now the unemployed graduates who ordinarily would have been loitering around are now working and I want to call on the general public to support all government initiatives because they are aimed at improving life’s of the ordinary Ghanaian,” she added.

Mr Victor Okuampa, the Municipal Budget Officer who spoke to Citi News also expressed satisfaction about the work of the beneficiaries.

“In 2018 our revenue performance was 67 percent while in 2019 we had 94.05 percent as against the budget for the year. So you can clearly see that the inclusion of NABCo personnel in our department has been so helpful. They go to the field, they have the technical know-how and when you train them they can easily pick so it is really helping us in the area of revenue generation,” he said.

“The inclusion of these personnel has been very helpful,” he further noted.