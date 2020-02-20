The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated the benefits that Ghana gleaned from the Year of Return celebration which took place last year.

While presenting the State of the Nation Address before Parliament on Thursday, February 20, 2020, he said even though the slave trade left deep scars and the results of unimaginable grief in the Diasporans, the Year of Return celebration was beneficial.

“It provided a great opportunity for us to demonstrate our triumph over adversity. Throughout the year and culminating in a glorious cacophony of celebrations Ghana was the centre of attention in much of the world,” he said.

He noted that people from different shades of life joined in the celebration that exposed them to the Ghanaian culture.

“We played host to people from all the world – young and old, men and women, black and white joining in the spectacular celebration enjoying rediscovery of our common identity and humanity, exploring what we can do together through political, cultural and economic engagements to make our future brighter and better, one our future descendants will be proud of,” he further stated.

He thanked Ghanaians for embracing the Year of Return and making it a resounding success.

The President was also grateful to Hollywood star Boris Kodjoe and international marketing icon Bozoma Saint John for leverage their star power to attract thousand to the land of their fathers.

Nana Addo, however, added that government is building on the foundation of the Year of Return to embark on ‘Beyond the Return’ initiative.

“The government is seeking to build on the success [of the Year of Return] by putting measures in place to put us beyond the return,” he said.

Last year, Ghana became the centre of attention for the African Diaspora and indeed much of the world as Ghana commemorated 400 years of the transatlantic slave trade.

A lot of people from the Diaspora and other parts of the world coming visited the country in 2019. Celebrities like T.I., Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover, Cardi B, Rick Ross, Ludacris, Steve Harvey, among others.