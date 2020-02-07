Zipline has begun safety tests on its high-performance drones in readiness of the opening of its third and fourth distribution centres.

Since launching in Ghana, Zipline has safely delivered over 20,000 units of blood, vaccines and critical medicines to patients in need at more than 350 health facilities over the course of more than 4000 flights from its distribution centres in Omenako and Mpanya.

Over the next four months, Zipline will be opening its third and fourth distribution centres in Vobsi in the North East Regions and Sefwi Wiaso in the Western Regions as the company expand to serve close to 2,000 health facilities.

“A key part of what will allow us to make that expansion possible and serve even more patients in need across the country is deploying a brand-new generation of drone, which flies further, faster and can carry more medicine,” Zipline said in a statement.

The statement further added that in the next few weeks, it will be testing the flight safety features of the new drone, which includes the parachute landing system.

According to Zipline, it on Thursday conducted such a successful test from its Mpanya centre.

The parachute landing feature allows Zipline’s plane to safely land in the event of things like unexpected bad weather, or emergency requests from air traffic control.

“So if you see one of our drones making a parachute landing, know that it is an important part of what makes Zipline the safest and most reliable instant drone delivery service in the world,” Zipline added in the statement.

“Safety is our top priority and that’s why we have built it into everything we do. Serving patients in Ghana is a tremendous honour. And we are humbled by the opportunity to help improve the lives of people across the country.”