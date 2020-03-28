The government has announced that Ghana’s case count for COVID-19 has risen to 141.

This comes after four new cases were confirmed at 1520GMT on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

One person who tested positive is among those under mandatory quarantine while the three other cases were confirmed within the general population.

1 new death

Meanwhile, one new patient has been confirmed dead, raising the death toll to five.

All five deaths involved persons who tested positive after routine surveillance. None of the persons who tested positive under mandatory quarantine has died from the disease.

Breakdown of 141 total cases

With the new update, the number of confirmed cases within the general population is now 62, including five deaths and two recovered patients.

Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 within those under mandatory quarantine is 79.

Regions affected

So far, cases have been confirmed in the Greater Accra Region, Ashanti Region and the Upper West Region.

Upper West region – 1 case

Ashanti Region – 7 cases

Greater Accra region – 54 cases (excluding those under mandatory quarantine)