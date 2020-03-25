Two policemen have sustained knife wounds after they were stabbed by one Moses Asamoah, at the Kantamanto Faraco Hotel lane in Accra.

The 25-year old suspect, believed to be mentally ill, is said to have confronted his mother with a knife after she refused to give him money.

According to reports, in an attempt by the police officers to resolve the situation, one officer was stabbed in the jaw, while the other had a cut on his hand and in the head.

The police reportedly shot the suspect in self-defence.

The Greater Accra Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Efia Tenge giving further details on Eyewitness News on Thursday said the suspect and the two police officers were receiving treatment.

“For now, all three of them, that is the two police officers, one who was injured in the left jaw to the extent that a tooth has come off and the other who was also stabbed in the head and the hand are receiving treatment. From the doctor’s assessment and report we’ve had so far, they are in a stable condition. The suspect is also in a stable condition. The Regional Commander just went there to ascertain for himself what really happened and the level of injury. We were told by the medical team that they are responding to treatment and are in a stable condition,” she stated.

The Police say they have begun investigations into the matter.

Alleged mentally-ill man killed by police after threatening officers

A similar incident occurred in the Eastern Region in September 2019 where a mentally-ill man who stormed the Kwabeng Police Station with a machete was shot.

According to the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the deceased besieged the police premises threatening to kill officers on duty.

The two officers present fled the scene and called for reinforcement from the SWAT team at Akyem Kwabeng.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, narrating the incident to Citi News said the mentally-ill man was shot when he attacked one of the policemen at the station threatening to slash him with the machete he was holding.

The Policeman in an attempt to defend himself then shot at the mentally-ill man who was subsequently rushed to the hospital but died while receiving treatment.