Three persons suspected of the COVID-19 virus in the Upper West Region have been tested negative.

The three had travelled into the region from worse hit countries and reported to health facilities with suspected signs of the virus.

The Upper West Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Osei Kuffuor Afreh disclosed this at a short ceremony where the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council handed over handwashing facilities to all the eleven Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in the region.

“In Upper West, we got three suspected cases, and fortunately for us, they all tested negative. The cases we got were people who had travelled abroad to where we know the disease is high.”

Dr Afreh used the occasion to appeal to religious leaders in the region to educate their congregants to seek medical treatment at recognized health facilities rather than resorting to prayer camps.

“The disease is real. We can pray, go to the mosque, and do all that but if we don’t put in the physical measures, prayers alone will not save us,” he said.

The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, presenting the handwashing facilities to the MDAs charged residents in the region to strictly adhere to safety measures in other to remain safe from contracting the virus.

He said through the Ministry of Local Government, each assembly was to receive 100 cartons of soap, 100 parks of tissue paper, 100 Veronica barkers, 100 dustbins, 50 cartons of sanitizers and over 1000 nose masks.

According to him, his outfit is coordinating with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety of residents in the region.

Identifiable groups such as market women, barbers, the association of the physically challenged were brought to witness the handing over ceremony of the handwashing facilities to the various MDAs.