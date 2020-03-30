Gospel music group, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, is not going to hold the Accra concert of its 30th-anniversary celebration on March 29, 2020, as earlier advertised.

This decision by the trio is to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is also in adherence to adhere, President, Nana Akufo Addo’s directive that all social gatherings of more than 25 people should be avoided.

Daughters have assured that a new date will be communicated as soon as the ban is lifted.

The ‘Bebree’ singers, in their statement, also urged the general public to follow all the precautionary measures in order to stay safe from the disease.

Read their full statement below: