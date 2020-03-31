The Immigration Service has deployed 3,500 personnel to enforce directives for the partial lockdown of Accra, Tema and Kumasi to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The operation has been code-named ‘Operation COVID Safety.’

Out of the number, 1,100 of the personnel are to beef-up the personnel strength at the borders while 400 personnel joining the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service to enforce law and order in the country.

The remaining 2,000 personnel will also be assisting the Ghana Health Service to trace and test individuals who travelled into the country between 3rd and 23rd March, 2020.

Briefing the personnel last Sunday during the deployment at its National Headquarters in Accra, the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Kwame Asuah Takyi, urged the personnel to exhibit good conduct and professionalism to the admiration of stakeholders.

He entreated them to show their relevance to the cause of the nation, especially when the world all-over was appreciating the critical role of immigration to security and socio-economic development.

“Today, our relevance and contribution to security and socio-economic development of the country is now appreciated more than ever,” he added.

The CGI urged them to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures and protocols set out to prevent the spread of the coronavirus whiles they show care to the ordinary civilians and the general public.

Accra, Kumasi, Tema go on a lockdown

President Nana Akufo-Addo last week directed a partial lockdown of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area, Tema and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area as part of efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He said within the period, aggressive testing of all contacts will be done.

He said the decision “will give us the opportunity to try to halt the spread of the virus, and scale-up effectively contact tracing of persons who have come into contact with infected persons, test them for the virus, and, if necessary, quarantine and isolate them for treatment, should they prove to have the virus.”

He added that the earlier ban on public gatherings remains in force and persons who flout it will be punished.

The country’s security agencies are coordinating efforts to enforce the directive.