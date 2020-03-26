Forty more people in mandatory quarantine tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to data from the Ghana Health Service.

The number of confirmed cases among travellers under mandatory quarantine and were tested for COVID-16 currently stands at 78.

As of 24th March 2020, persons put under mandatory quarantine were 1,030.

“In respect of contact tracing, a total of 970 contacts have been identified and are being tracked. Out of these, two hundred and four (204) have completed the 14 days mandatory follow up,” the health service noted on its COVID-19 dedicated page.

“The great majority of the confirmed cases are Ghanaians, who returned home from affected countries. Seven (7) are of other nationals namely: Norway, Lebanon, China, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom (UK). The number of confirmed cases among travellers under mandatory quarantine who have been tested is seventy-eight (78),” it added.

A total of fifty-four cases including three have been confirmed from the regular surveillance systems of the state with three deaths.

GHS explained that “All the three (3) cases that unfortunately succumbed to the disease were aged and had underlying chronic medical conditions”.

The service said the remaining 51 cases are doing well.

“Fourteen (14) are being managed at home and the rest are responding well to treatment on admission in isolation. They are awaiting their test results and will be discharged when the results are negative,” it said.