The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in its latest updates on Ghana’s COVID-19 situation has disclosed that a total of 49 Coronavirus patients have been discharged.

According to the Service, the 49 patients are currently being managed from home pending further tests.

GHS however noted that three persons who also tested positive for Coronavirus have fully recovered.

“Three (3) of the confirmed cases have fully recovered and reverted to negative status for COVID-19 after repeat test following recovery from symptoms. As at 31st March 2020, additional thirty-one (31) confirmed cases have significantly improved with no symptoms and have been discharged from admission for home care pending repetition of laboratory tests. This adds to the 18 that were earlier being managed from home and bring the number of cases on home care to forty-nine (49),” GHS added in a statement posted on its website today, Tuesday [March 31, 2020].

The statement explained that the 49 were discharged because their condition had “significantly improved with no symptoms”.

Although discharged, the 49 will still undergo further tests before they could be declared COVID-19 negative or not.

Nine new cases recorded

Ghana has recorded nine new novel coronavirus cases pushing Ghana’s case count to 161.

All the nine cases were reported in Accra, according to the Ghana Health Service.

“Three of them travelled to Ghana within the past 14 days from Germany, France and Hungary respectively but for six of them, there is no history of travel outside,” the service indicated.

According to the latest update, the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research also reported on tests from 77 samples including samples from 41 asymptomatic contacts of a case from Tamale Teaching Hospital and all turned “negative for COVID-19.”

Following these new cases the GHS said, “processes for enhanced contact tracing and laboratory testing have been initiated.”

“A total of 1,185 contacts have been identified and are being followed up on,” the service added.