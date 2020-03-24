The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye says 545 beds have been allocated across the country to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

This follows the latest confirmation of 25 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 52.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra today, Dr. Kuma Aboagye indicated that the Ministry of Health is procuring more of the beds to take care of COVID-19 patients.

“We are also ensuring that to build our capacity, all our staff who are currently on study leave have been called back. We also know that marines have been asked to come back and doctors who are awaiting their financial clearance are also being recruited to partake in this exercise. The Minister of Health had procured more beds to expand our capacity,” he said.

“We also have a response team trained across the whole region and all regions are doing downstream training including ambulance service staff and other people. Regions have identified treatment sites because this may extend to other regions so all regions have beds allocated. Currently, we have about 545 beds allocated across the country and it is expected that more would be identified. We may also look at other opportunities to create space to manage other cases.”