The Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is demanding compensation, following the clearing of a parcel of land where it was undertaking a tree planting exercise.

The GJA and other interested bodies including an international environmental NGO, A Rocha Ghana, in 2019 embarked on separate tree planting exercises at Danyame in the Kumasi metropolis to support climate action.

“It is unfortunate that I am saying they should compensate the Association but it is a right call because of the destruction to the Association’s project,” the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the GJA, Kingsley Hope, said to Citi News.

“I am really disappointed… we were contributing to climate change impact and then to help the KMA [Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly] implement its keep Kumasi clean campaign.”

Trees planted at the wetland, which borders the Subin River, have over the years played a major role in checking perennial flooding.

But some unidentified private developers have however cleared the vegetation and destroyed some 1, 570 plant species.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly says it has not authorized any developer to carry out a project at the said area.

Afia Konadu, the Public Relations Officer for the Assembly, said: “the Assembly is aware the place has been cleared but it was not the Assembly that authorised the land to be cleared.”

She also disclosed that some persons who were seen destroying the vegetation have been arrested and are purported to have ties to the Odekro of Nhyiaeso.

“He [one of the arrested persons] told us it was the Odekro of Nhyiaeso that has instructed them to clear it off.”

The PRO also said the Assembly plans to take the matter up with the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

“Because it is a traditional land, we are hoping to get in touch with the Otumfuo to report him [Odekro of Nhyiaeso]…We are going to take it up with the man higher than him to find out why it happened that way.”