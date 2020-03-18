The Ashanti Regional Police Command has disclosed that the Head Pastor of the Open Arms Ministries, Apostle Kofi Nkansah Sarkodie and two leaders of his church who were arrested earlier on Wednesday have been granted self recognizance bail.

The three persons were arrested by the police in the Ashanti Region for organising a service at the church’s North Suntreso branch in Kumasi despite the government’s ban on public gatherings to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, the three were arrested for unlawful assembly of a group of people for church service which is in breach of peace, posing an immediate risk to life among others in the era of the COVID-19.