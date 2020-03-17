The Accra Desalination Plant at Nungua is set to come back online as the Ghana Water Company Limited contributes to efforts to fight the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

This is in a bid to make sure there is enough running water as possible as the country moves to improve the hygiene of citizens as a preventive measure.

The $126 million Accra Desalination Plant was shut down in October 2019 for maintenance.

One of the widely recommended measures for coronavirus prevention has been regular handwashing under running water.

The Communications Manager of the company, Stanley Martey told Citi News the company is “working seriously around the clock to support the operators of the desalination plant in Teshie Nungua so that it can come on board on time so that we have more water in the system.”

“We are expecting the [Accra Desalination Plant] to be on board as early as possible because we also have to support them to enable them to come on board and then we can have more water in the system,” he added.

Mr. Martey also said the company had a fleet of tankers on standby “to serve essential service providers especially the hospitals and the schools where there are a lot of people gathered together.”