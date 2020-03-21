The Accra Psychiatric Hospital has put some measures in place to ensure that its patients and staff are not infected by the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The current confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ghana as of today, Saturday, March 21, 2020, stands at 19.

In a press release signed by the Director of the hospital, Dr. Pinaman Appau, the facility has instituted a 24-hour response team to screen all visitors and staff at the entrance to the hospital and take further actions if necessary.

“Also, visitors will be limited and staff have been taken through some safety protocols to check the spread of the virus.”

The statement also indicated that “all educational tours, mass visitations to the wards by groups as well as internship programs for all students except those already on rotation here are hereby suspended until further notice.”

However, donors to the hospital can “continue to visit the hospital and make donations in front of the Nursing Administration Block.”

Find the full details of the statement below:

KATH outlines precautionary measures; shuts OPD

Following the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana, various health facilities have announced measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in a press statement signed by its Chief Executive, Dr, Oheneba Owusu-Danso, announced the suspension of all elective surgeries except caesarean sections.

“All outpatient clinics have been closed down until further notice, all clinical meetings and seminars have been suspended and all clinical rotations and attachments by all categories of students have been suspended,” the hospital said in a statement.

However, the Accident and Emergency Centre, Family Medicine Directorate (polyclinic) and the Paediatric Emergency Unit shall continue to offer emergency services.

The Labour Wards and Mother & Baby Unit (MBU) shall also continue to offer normal services.

Management of the hospital also cautioned the general public to desist from using the hospital as a thoroughfare as measures are being put in place to protect the general public from the virus.