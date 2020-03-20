Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the Adansi Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti Region have called for an end to what they described as a barrage of attacks on Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, K.T Hammond.

The members comprising the Youth of Adansi Asokwa Constituency, Concerned Executives, Patrons, Electoral Area Coordinators as well as Polling Station Executives say the MP must not be undermined by some persons in the party since he has played a pivotal role in the party’s development.

They alluded to a statement signed by the Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the NPP, Dennis Kwakwa and other public utterances he made against Mr KT Hammond after the MP expressed his views on the qualification of an aspirant in the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries.

The members, however, indicated that they deemed comments by Mr Kwakwa against their MP as distasteful.

According to them, such behaviour will not help the interest of the party and will create division among members.

At a news conference to spell out their grievances, convener for the group who is also the Constituency Youth Organizer of the party, Frank Nti Wae dismissed claims that Mr K.T. Hammond disrespected the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Antwi Boasiako.

He rather said that the Chairman who was seen and heard ‘dismissing’ a question K.T. Hammond asked about a petition filed against his contender at the vetting.

He added that “K.T. Hammond never referred to Chairman Antwi Boasiako as a boy. His statement was that the Regional Chairman is the one who wants the boy to contest him even though he is not qualified. If Dennis Kwakwa wants to drag the honourable member to the Disciplinary Committee, he has to do it through the national body as applies to Members of Parliament and stipulated in the party’s constitution”.

The youth called on the Regional Chairman and all persons involved in the attacks to desist from doing so.