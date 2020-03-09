The clash between Aduana Stars and Ashantigold is often a hugely anticipated one. With both teams neck on neck for this season’s league title, the game in Dormaa had extra significance with the winner guaranteed top spot in the league.

With both clubs backed by bookmaking giants, Betway, for the better part of two years, this game has gradually been referred to as the “Betway Derby”.

The two teams went into the game with two players who recently received call ups to the senior national team, the Black Stars; Yahaya Mohammed for Aduana Stars and Kwadwo Amoako for Ashantigold.

It was the miners to dominated the opening exchanges with Appiah Maccarthy dictating play for the Obuasi-based club. But there was nothing to separate the two teams after recess.

Back from the break, Aduana exerted more energy into their game, with head coach Paa Kwasi Fabin desperate for a win in his first home game since taking over the club two weeks ago.

Yahaya Mohammed, who had scored 7 league goals at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park, came closest in the 72nd minute when he controlled a pass beautifully on the edge of the box before firing a low drive that narrowly missed Frank Boateng’s goal.

It was the most significant piece of action from either side despite the referee’s additional 7 minutes of injury time as the game ground to a 0-0 draw in Dormaa.

The result would have disappointed Aduana but in the end, both parties would be happy to not lose.

Up next for the two teams, Aduana visit WAFA and Ashantigold host Bechem United in mid-week action.