African governments have been urged to expedite actions that will remove existing barriers to the adoption of cashless payment solutions. Nearly 13 years after the launch of M-Pesa in Kenya, there are nearly 200 million consumers subscribed to various mobile money services across the continent.

Speaking at the press launch of the African Cashless Payment Systems (ACPS) Conference, Myke Uzendu, the Director of Communications at the Foreign Investment Network says there is the need for governments to show more political will to quicken the move to cashless societies.

The African Cashless Payment Systems (ACPS) Conference will be held in Accra from May 31st to June 2nd, 2020