Private legal practitioner, Akoto Ampaw has written to the state requesting details on Ghana’s preparedness towards a potential outbreak of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Ghana is among 13 priority countries in Africa identified as being at high risk of getting the virus because of their established links with China.

In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service, Mr. Ampaw expressed concern with the limited information available to the public.

“As a citizen of Ghana, I am deeply disturbed about the structure (if any) our state authorities have established to inform Ghanaians on a regular basis on the preparations that our health care system is taking to deal with this menace, the content of public information on these preparations, the paucity of information to the public on what self-help measures members of the public should be taking to avoid or minimize contracting the virus,” Mr. Ampaw said in the letter.

Because of these concerns, Mr. Ampaw said he had “found it necessary” to exercise his “right to information guaranteed under the Constitution.”

Among other things, the lawyer is requesting for details on “the official channels of communication to the general public on the COVID-19 situation.”

He is also seeking clarity on how the government plans to “update the population on the situation of infected countries to allow information to the travelling public.”

Mr. Ampaw also requested some assurances on the extent to which health care in Ghana could withstand the effects of the virus in China.

“Considering that Ghana sources majority of its drugs and non-drug consumables from China, what measures are in place to ensure that general healthcare in the country is not unduly affected as a result of this global health emergency?”

His letter comes after the President toured the Kotoka International Airport, the Tema General Hospital and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital to gain a feel of Ghana’ preparedness measures.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, expressed his satisfaction with the measures put in place to deal with the threat of the novel coronavirus.

According to Ghana’s preparedness plan for an outbreak, the state is working along World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols.

The Ministry of Health has sent out alerts to all regions to update their respective preparedness plans and activate their respective public health management committees.

Ghana currently has testing capabilities for the virus at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research.

Find below Akoto Ampaw’s questions as contained in his letter

QUESTIONS ON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS COVID-19

Structure

Has a centralized structure been established by the government to tackle the Covid-19 virus threat?

If so, what agencies constitute this structure and how regularly do these agencies meet?

INFORMATION TO THE PUBLIC

What are the official channels of communication to the general public on the COVID-19 situation How do you update the population on the situation of infected countries to allow information to the travelling public

PORT HEALTH

What specific measures are in place at the various points of entry into Ghana i.e. international airport, sea ports and land ports (considering that Nigeria has recorded a case)? How do we intend to quarantine suspected cases at the ports of entry? What is the nature of collaboration with other ministries, especially foreign affairs and Interior, to suspend flights into the country from epicenters of the virus? Do we even intend to do that? Which authority is vested with the power to recommend travel bans to countries severely affected such as China, South Korea, Iran, Japan and Italy? In the event a decision is taken to bring back Ghanaians from Wuhan, what measures are in place or will be put in place to ensure that this country is well protected?

PREVENTION

What information is being given to the general public on preventive measures and to what extent is it systematic? What measures are in place to quarantine suspected cases in communities should we have a case? Any advice on crowds and gatherings such as festivals, funerals, schools, churches, stadia etc.? How do you intend to follow up on contacts of suspect and or infected cases, i.e. contact tracing? Does the country have enough logistics for prevention such as hand sanitizers, face masks etc.?

CASE DETECTION AND MANAGEMENT

Do we have enough medical laboratories for testing for the virus in samples taken from suspected persons? How many test kit do we currently have in the country? What steps have been taken to acquire more of such kit and when do we expect to receive it? What plans are in place to transport samples to testing centres for confirmation? Do we have enough personal protective equipment (PPEs) in hospitals and clinics for medical personnel to attend to suspected cases? How many and how are the PPEs distributed across the country? Have medical personnel been adequately trained in taking these samples and treating patients? When was the training done nationwide? How many health care personnel have been involved in these training? Do our hospitals and clinics have the right procedures to prevent and control infections? Do we have enough containment and treatment centres in the country? Where are the designated treatment centres? Are these centres adequately resourced to handle these cases, including adequate numbers of ventilators, considering that in the event of severe illness, these patients will need to be on ventilators?

EFFECT OF VIRUS ON HEALTHCARE