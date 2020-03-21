Government is to begin a mandatory quarantine of all travellers arriving at Ghana’s airports and land in Ghana from tonight, March 21, 2020, regardless of nationality.

“Everyone who comes into the country before Sunday will be mandatorily quarantined and tested for the virus,” President Nana Akufo-Addo disclosed in an address to the nation on Saturday evening.

Following restrictions from recent travel protocols, the only admissible travellers into Ghana were Ghanaians and foreign nationals with residence permits in Ghana.

These persons were to engage in a mandatory self-quarantine for 14 days.

The President also announced the closure of the country’s border effective midnight on Sunday.

“All our borders; by land, sea and air, will be closed to human traffic for the next two weeks beginning midnight on Sunday,” he added in the address.

Ghana announced new travel protocols when the detected cases stood at seven.

Travellers who had been in coronavirus-hit countries with cases exceeding 200 within the 14 days preceding their arrival were to be barred from entering the country.

The admissible travellers who exhibit symptoms of the virus are to be quarantined and tested upon reaching Ghana.

The government said airlines had been instructed not to allow such persons into the country.

In general, the government said travel to Ghana was strongly discouraged until further notice.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Ghana currently stand at 22.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough but severe illness can occur, especially in the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions.

More than 287,239 people have been infected worldwide with over 11,921 deaths.

As the spread of the pandemic worsens, Countries around the world have been shutting down airports and imposing travel restrictions and completely sealing their borders.