President Nana Akufo-Addo has said yesterday’s [Monday] disinfection exercise at markets in the Greater Accra Region is one of the measures government is adopting to check the spread of the coronavirus.

Nana Akufo-Addo said the exercise will be replicated across the country and will be done from time to time.

Speaking at a meeting with some market queens at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, Nana Akufo-Addo said the government is grateful for the cooperation of the market women.

“I welcome you to the Jubilee House and to say thank you for responding to my invitation to talk about mutual matters. What happened yesterday, the Minister is saying that all of you cooperated fully. That is the first thing I have to thank you.”

COVID-19 cases jump to 52

The government has confirmed 25 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

This brings to total, 52, the number of cases confirmed in the country with two deaths recorded.

The 25 new cases were confirmed among the 1,030 people who are under mandatory quarantine in the country after arriving at the Kotoka International Airport hours to the deadline for the closure of the country’s borders.

The Minister of Health, Kweku Agyeman-Manu who made the announcement on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, said other persons in mandatory quarantine are yet to be tested.

“Out of the 185 test results received, we have 25 of those quarantined tested positive. If we add on to the earlier number of 27, it means we have 52 people testing positive in our country at the moment,” the minister said.

He said the 25 new patients have been handed over to the case management team and are being sent to various isolation centres for treatment.